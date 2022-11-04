Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Boeing subsidiary Jeppesen's services impacted by cyber incident
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Boeing subsidiary Jeppesen's services impacted by cyber incident

Boeing subsidiary Jeppesen's services impacted by cyber incident

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

04 Nov 2022 06:07PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 06:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Boeing Co said on Friday its subsidiary Jeppesen was impacted by a cyber incident which affected certain flight planning products and services.

Jeppesen, which provides analytical services to air carriers, said on its website it was experiencing technical issues with some products, services and communication channels and was working to restore functionality as soon as possible.

"There has been some flight planning disruption, but at this time we have no reason to believe that this incident poses a threat to aircraft or flight safety," Boeing said in an email statement.

The news comes after Boeing shared plans at an investor meeting in Seattle on Wednesday to accelerate its turnaround with a ramp-up in jet deliveries and higher free cash flow.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.