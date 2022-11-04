Boeing subsidiary Jeppesen's services impacted by cyber incident

Boeing Co said on Friday its subsidiary Jeppesen was impacted by a cyber incident which affected certain flight planning products and services.

Jeppesen, which provides analytical services to air carriers, said on its website it was experiencing technical issues with some products, services and communication channels and was working to restore functionality as soon as possible.

"There has been some flight planning disruption, but at this time we have no reason to believe that this incident poses a threat to aircraft or flight safety," Boeing said in an email statement.

The news comes after Boeing shared plans at an investor meeting in Seattle on Wednesday to accelerate its turnaround with a ramp-up in jet deliveries and higher free cash flow.