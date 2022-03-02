Logo
Boeing suspends parts, maintenance and support for Russian airlines
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen on the world headquarters office building in Chicago April 26, 2006

02 Mar 2022 10:10AM (Updated: 02 Mar 2022 10:10AM)
WASHINGTON : U.S. airplane manufacturer Boeing Co said on Tuesday it was suspending parts, maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines as well as major operations in Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"As the conflict continues, our teams are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region," a Boeing spokesperson said.

The announcement came a day after Boeing said it had paused operations at its Moscow Training Campus and temporarily closed its office in Kyiv.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

