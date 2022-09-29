Boeing, Taiwan's China Airlines finalise 787 order

Taiwan's China Airlines has finalized an order for 16 Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jets, with an option for 8 more, the companies said on Wednesday, nearly a month after disclosing a provisional agreement.

The firm order for 16 jets is worth US$4.6 billion at list prices, though discounts are normal in such orders.

China Airlines announced the 787 agreement last month, weeks after a visit to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and stoked Sino-US trade tensions.

The airline now has 22 Boeing jets on order, including six 777 freighters, the companies said.