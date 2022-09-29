Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Boeing, Taiwan's China Airlines finalise 787 order
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Boeing, Taiwan's China Airlines finalise 787 order

Boeing, Taiwan's China Airlines finalise 787 order

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 photo. REUTERS/Jim Young

29 Sep 2022 01:30AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2022 02:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Taiwan's China Airlines has finalized an order for 16 Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jets, with an option for 8 more, the companies said on Wednesday, nearly a month after disclosing a provisional agreement.

The firm order for 16 jets is worth US$4.6 billion at list prices, though discounts are normal in such orders.

China Airlines announced the 787 agreement last month, weeks after a visit to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and stoked Sino-US trade tensions.

The airline now has 22 Boeing jets on order, including six 777 freighters, the companies said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.