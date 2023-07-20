Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BofA cuts China's 2023 growth forecast to 5.1%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BofA cuts China's 2023 growth forecast to 5.1%

BofA cuts China's 2023 growth forecast to 5.1%

FILE PHOTO: People walk on an overpass past office towers in the Lujiazui financial district of Shanghai, China October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

20 Jul 2023 11:55AM (Updated: 20 Jul 2023 12:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BofA Global Research on Thursday cut China's economic growth forecast for this year to 5.1 per cent on a disappointing second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth and potential delay in forceful policy response.

The brokerage previously expected the country's economy to grow at 5.7 per cent.

It also lowered China's growth forecast for 2024 to 4.8 per cent from the earlier 5 per cent.

"The downward revision reflects our more cautious view on both investment and consumption growth, esp. in 3Q," the Wall Street bank said in a note.

"But as more signs of growth pressure emerge, policy makers will likely ramp up easing efforts by late 3Q, leading to a modest pick-up of growth momentum in 4Q."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.