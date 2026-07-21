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BofA enhances AI-powered tool to resolve client needs faster
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Business

BofA enhances AI-powered tool to resolve client needs faster

BofA enhances AI-powered tool to resolve client needs faster

Bank of America logo appears in this illustration taken December 1, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

21 Jul 2026 09:13PM
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NEW YORK, July 21 : Bank of America said on Tuesday it has enhanced its AI-powered EricaAssist tool, which would help more than 18,000 customer service representatives resolve client needs faster by delivering real-time guidance during conversations.

The new generative AI capabilities deliver contextual guidance in under three seconds,, the bank said in a statement.

The move comes as major banks are ramping up how they incorporate digital assistants in their daily operations, determining how such agents interact with human colleagues and clients as they race to get ahead.

Source: Reuters
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