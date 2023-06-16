Logo
Business

BofA Global Research cuts 2023 China growth forecast after weak May data
BofA Global Research cuts 2023 China growth forecast after weak May data

BofA Global Research cuts 2023 China growth forecast after weak May data

A person looks towards cranes in front of the skyline of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China, October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

16 Jun 2023 12:48PM (Updated: 16 Jun 2023 12:54PM)
(Corrects story identifier, also widens distribution)

:BofA Global Research on Friday trimmed its China economic growth forecast for 2023, becoming the second Wall Street bank to revise forecast after the country's May industrial output and retail sales growth missed forecasts.

Economists led by Helen Qiao said they now expect China's economy to expand 5.7 per cent this year, compared with an earlier estimate of 6.3 per cent growth.

On Thursday, J.P.Morgan cut its China GDP growth forecast for 2023 by 40 basis points to 5.5 per cent.

Source: Reuters

