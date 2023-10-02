Logo
BOJ announces additional bond buying after yield hits decade high
02 Oct 2023

Japanese national flag is hoisted atop the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

02 Oct 2023 12:44PM
TOKYO : The Bank of Japan said on Monday it would conduct additional bond buying operations, seeking to slow a rise in yields after the benchmark reached its highest in a decade.

Japan's central bank said it will buy Japanese government bonds with between five and 10 years left to maturity on Wednesday, with the purchase amount to be announced at the time of the operation.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to reach the highest since September 2013 at 0.775 per cent in the morning.

Ten-year JGB futures pared losses following the announcement to be down 0.12 at 144.84, from as low as 144.76 earlier.

Source: Reuters

