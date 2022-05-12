Logo
BOJ appoints new head of monetary affairs division
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

12 May 2022 09:22AM (Updated: 12 May 2022 09:32AM)
TOKYO : The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Thursday appointed Koji Nakamura, a career central banker with experience in economic analysis and international affairs, as new head of its division overseeing monetary policy drafting.

Nakamura, who served at the central bank's international affairs division, succeeds Seichi Shimizu, who was promoted as one of the BOJ's six executive directors on Monday.

The 53-year-old Nakamura will head one of the most important divisions at the BOJ, which drafts monetary policy ideas and prepares speech drafts for the bank's board members, including the governor and deputy governors.

Source: Reuters

