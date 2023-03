TOKYO : Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers debated the feasibility of making further tweaks to its bond yield curve control with one member saying it must keep "various options in mind" on the future course of monetary policy, minutes of its January meeting showed on Wednesday.

The nine-member board concluded that it was premature to exit ultra-loose monetary policy now with inflation yet to sustainably achieve the BOJ's 2 per cent target, according to the minutes of the Jan. 17-18 meeting.