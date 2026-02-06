Logo
BOJ board member Masu calls for timely interest rate hikes
The Bank of Japan's new board member, Kazuyuki Masu attends his inaugural press conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 1, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

06 Feb 2026 09:49AM (Updated: 06 Feb 2026 09:55AM)
MATSUYAMA, Japan, Feb 6 : Bank of Japan board member Kazuyuki Masu said on Friday the central bank must raise interest rates in a timely fashion to avoid underlying inflation from exceeding its 2 per cent target.

Masu said he believes Japan's underlying inflation remains below 2 per cent but is "drawing very close" to that level, as companies and households shed their deep-rooted deflationary behaviour.

"I am convinced that continuing with further policy interest rate hikes will be needed to complete the normalization of monetary policy in Japan," Masu said in a speech to business leaders in Matsuyama, in western Japan.

With Japan clearly entering an inflationary phase, the BOJ must ensure that underlying inflation remains below 2 per cent through "timely and appropriate rate hikes", Masu said.

"At the same time, it is critical to ensure excessive rate hikes do not disrupt the virtuous cycle of a moderate rise in prices and wages that has finally begun to gain momentum in Japan," he said, adding that the BOJ will therefore proceed cautiously with rate hikes.

Source: Reuters
