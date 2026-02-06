BOJ board member Masu calls for timely interest rate hikes

MATSUYAMA, Japan, Feb 6 : Bank of Japan board member Kazuyuki Masu said on Friday the central bank must raise interest rates in a timely fashion to avoid underlying inflation from exceeding its 2 per cent target.

Masu said he believes Japan's underlying inflation remains below 2 per cent but is "drawing very close" to that level, as companies and households shed their deep-rooted deflationary behaviour.

"I am convinced that continuing with further policy interest rate hikes will be needed to complete the normalization of monetary policy in Japan," Masu said in a speech to business leaders in Matsuyama, in western Japan.

With Japan clearly entering an inflationary phase, the BOJ must ensure that underlying inflation remains below 2 per cent through "timely and appropriate rate hikes", Masu said.

"At the same time, it is critical to ensure excessive rate hikes do not disrupt the virtuous cycle of a moderate rise in prices and wages that has finally begun to gain momentum in Japan," he said, adding that the BOJ will therefore proceed cautiously with rate hikes.