Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ calls for vigilance to presence of non-bank financial institutions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ calls for vigilance to presence of non-bank financial institutions

BOJ calls for vigilance to presence of non-bank financial institutions

FILE PHOTO: The Japanese government's nominee for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida speaks during a hearing session at the lower house of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, February 24, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

14 Nov 2024 01:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The growing presence of non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) warrants attention, as some reports show they account for almost half of financial intermediations globally, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said on Thursday.

"Financial and capital markets are often affected by NBFIs' strategies and activities, as we observed very recently," Uchida said in a speech delivered to an annual meeting of the International Association of Deposit Insurers.

"As the relationship between NBFIs and the banking sector deepens, deterioration in the non-bank sector could spill over to the entire financial system via financial markets," which require scrutiny, he said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement