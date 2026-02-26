BOJ chief says bank will scrutinise data in March, April meetings, Yomiuri reports

TOKYO, Feb 26 : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank will scrutinise data at its March and April meetings in deciding whether to raise interest rates, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday, leaving open the chance of a near-term rate hike.

In the interview conducted on Tuesday, Ueda said the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if Japan makes progress in achieving its economic and price projections.

Under current projections made in January, the BOJ expects underlying inflation to reach its 2 per cent target during the latter half of fiscal 2026 through fiscal 2027.

While there was no major change to the forecast, the BOJ's target could be achieved earlier than projected if the outcome of this year's spring wage negotiations between firms and unions proves stronger than expected, Ueda told Yomiuri.

"We will hold a policy meeting in March and April, so we would like to reach a decision by scrutinizing data available by then," Ueda said, when asked about growing market views the BOJ could raise rates in April.

Ueda also said the BOJ did not necessarily need to wait until the release of its quarterly Tankan business sentiment survey on April 1, in deciding whether to raise interest rates as it conducts various other surveys, according to the Yomiuri.