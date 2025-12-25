TOKYO, Dec 25 : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday the nation's underlying inflation is accelerating gradually and steadily approaching the central bank's 2 per cent target, reiterating the central bank's readiness to continue raising interest rates.

Barring a major negative ‌shock to the economy, labour market conditions ‌will remain tight and put upward pressure on wages as structural changes in the market - such as declining working-age population - are irreversible, he said in a speech to Japan's business lobby Keidanren.

Companies are passing on rising ‍labour and raw-material costs not just for food but other goods and services, a sign Japan is seeing a mechanism take hold in which wages and inflation rise in ​tandem, Ueda said.

"Amid tightening ‌labour market conditions, firms' wage- and price-setting behaviour has changed significantly in recent years. Achievement of ​our 2 per cent inflation target, accompanied by wage increases, is steadily ⁠approaching," Ueda said.

"Given that ‌real interest rates are very low, the BOJ will ​continue to raise interest rates in accordance with improvements in the economy and prices," if its ‍baseline scenario is realised, he said.

Adjusting the degree of ⁠monetary support will allow the BOJ to smoothly meet its ​2 per cent inflation target and ‌achieve long-term growth, Ueda said.