Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ chief warns of strong global uncertainty from US tariffs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

BOJ chief warns of strong global uncertainty from US tariffs

BOJ chief warns of strong global uncertainty from US tariffs

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks at a press conference after the central bank's policy meeting at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 24, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

28 Feb 2025 12:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAPE TOWN : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday there was strong uncertainty in developments surrounding U.S. tariffs and how other countries could respond.

"It was notable that many countries warned of high uncertainty on the global economic outlook," Ueda told reporters after attending the Group of 20 finance leaders' meeting in South Africa.

Ueda said he expects U.S. policies, including on tariffs, to become clearer moving forward, adding that the BOJ would decide monetary policy by scrutinising how the U.S. moves affect global growth, markets and Japan's own economic outlook.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement