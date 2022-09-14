Logo
BOJ conducted rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention -Nikkei
BOJ conducted rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention -Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

14 Sep 2022 12:48PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 12:53PM)
TOKYO : The Bank of Japan has conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention, the Nikkei website reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

Source: Reuters

