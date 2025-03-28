BOJ debated domestic price pressure, US risks at March meeting, summary shows

TOKYO : Bank of Japan policymakers were at loggerheads in March on how soon they should raise interest rates again as some focused on domestic inflationary pressure and others on uncertainty over U.S. tariff policy, a summary of opinion at the meeting showed.

"Japan's economy is at a stage where our price target is close to being achieved, mainly due to inflationary pressure stemming from domestic factors," one member was quoted as saying at the March policy meeting, according to the summary.

Another opinion, however said, "downside risks from the United States have rapidly heightened recently" and could affect Japan's economy and the timing of the BOJ's next rate hike, the summary showed on Friday.