BOJ debated domestic price pressure, US risks at March meeting, summary shows
BOJ debated domestic price pressure, US risks at March meeting, summary shows

FILE PHOTO: The Japanese national flag waves at the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

28 Mar 2025 08:17AM
TOKYO : Bank of Japan policymakers were at loggerheads in March on how soon they should raise interest rates again as some focused on domestic inflationary pressure and others on uncertainty over U.S. tariff policy, a summary of opinion at the meeting showed.

"Japan's economy is at a stage where our price target is close to being achieved, mainly due to inflationary pressure stemming from domestic factors," one member was quoted as saying at the March policy meeting, according to the summary.

Another opinion, however said, "downside risks from the United States have rapidly heightened recently" and could affect Japan's economy and the timing of the BOJ's next rate hike, the summary showed on Friday.

Source: Reuters
