BOJ debated domestic price pressure, US tariff risks at March meeting, summary shows

TOKYO :Bank of Japan policymakers were at loggerheads this month over how soon they should raise interest rates again as some focused on domestic inflationary pressure and others on uncertainty over U.S. tariff policy, a summary of opinions at its meeting showed.

The discussion highlights how U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff hikes are complicating the BOJ's plan to raise interest rates to address broadening price increases that have kept Japan's inflation above its 2 per cent target for nearly three years.

Hawks on the BOJ's board warned of rising price pressures, with one saying the recent surge in food costs could persist and have a "big impact" on underlying inflation, according to the summary of discussions at the March meeting released on Friday.

Several other board members pointed to bumper pay hikes offered by big firms in this year's annual wage talks with unions as evidence that conditions for further rate hikes were falling into place.

"Japan's economy is at a stage where our price target is close to being achieved, mainly due to inflationary pressure stemming from domestic factors," one board member was quoted as saying. The BOJ will "enter a new phase" in fiscal 2025 where it needs to take such developments into account in communicating its policy intentions to the public, the board member added, referring to the year ending March 31, 2026.

Others, however, appeared to focus more on heightening risks to the global outlook and Japan's economy from higher U.S. tariffs, the summary showed.

"Downside risks stemming from the United States have rapidly heightened recently and, depending on how tariff-related issues develop, it is quite possible that these risks will have a negative impact on Japan's economy," one opinion showed. "In that case, the Bank will need to be particularly cautious when considering the timing for a rate hike."

At the March 18-19 meeting, the BOJ kept interest rates steady at 0.5 per cent. Governor Kazuo Ueda warned of heightening global economic uncertainty at a post-meeting briefing, while pointing to the risk that rising food costs and stronger-than-expected wage growth could push up underlying inflation in Japan.