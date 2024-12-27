BOJ board divided on how soon to hike rates, December summary shows

TOKYO : Bank of Japan policymakers were divided between those who preferred to spend more time scrutinising data, and those who saw conditions falling into place to raise interest rates, a summary of opinions at the bank's December meeting showed.

"While there remain uncertainties regarding overseas economies, Japan's economy is in a state where the degree of monetary accommodation can be adjusted," one member was quoted as saying in the summary released on Friday.

"The Bank will likely decide to raise the policy interest rate in the near future. But at this point it is necessary to be patient and monitor the uncertainties over the U.S. economy until those uncertainties subside," another opinion showed.