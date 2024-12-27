Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
BOJ board divided on how soon to hike rates, December summary shows
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

27 Dec 2024 08:18AM (Updated: 27 Dec 2024 08:24AM)
TOKYO : Bank of Japan policymakers were divided between those who preferred to spend more time scrutinising data, and those who saw conditions falling into place to raise interest rates, a summary of opinions at the bank's December meeting showed.

"While there remain uncertainties regarding overseas economies, Japan's economy is in a state where the degree of monetary accommodation can be adjusted," one member was quoted as saying in the summary released on Friday.

"The Bank will likely decide to raise the policy interest rate in the near future. But at this point it is necessary to be patient and monitor the uncertainties over the U.S. economy until those uncertainties subside," another opinion showed.

Source: Reuters

