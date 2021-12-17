Logo
BOJ decides to taper corporate debt buying, scale back pandemic-relief funding
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo/File Photo

17 Dec 2021 11:24AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 11:20AM)
TOKYO : The Bank of Japan on Friday decided to taper its corporate debt purchases to pre-pandemic levels and scale back some of its emergency funding scheme upon reaching the March 2022 deadline.

As widely expected, the central bank maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1per cent and that for 10-year bond yields around 0per cent.

The BOJ last year ramped up purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper, and pledged to buy at a pace that increases the balance of its holdings by up to 20 trillion yen (US$175 billion) until March 2022. It also put in place a separate loan scheme aimed at channelling funds to small firms through financial institutions.

(US$1 = 113.7200 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Daniel Leussink and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

