Business

BOJ deploys funds-supply tool again as yields creep up
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

27 Jan 2023 01:05PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2023 01:05PM)
TOKYO : The Bank of Japan said on Friday it will extend five-year loans against collateral to financial institutions, the second time it has made such an offer after ramping up the funds-supply operation this month as a tool to defend its yield control policy.

The central bank will conduct the funds-supply operation on Tuesday, under which it will offer loans with a five-year duration from Feb. 1, according to a statement.

The amount of loans to be offered will be announced on Tuesday, it added.

The announcement came after the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield crept up near the BOJ's 0.5 per cent cap on Friday, partly on data showing core consumer inflation in Japan's capital Tokyo hit a near 42-year high of 4.3 per cent in January.

Source: Reuters

