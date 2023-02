TOKYO : Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Friday the central bank saw no imminent need to make further tweaks to its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

"We'll continue to make efforts to improve market function", such as by using the BOJ's funds-supply tool that offers long-term loans to financial institutions against collateral, Amamiya, who is considered a top candidate to become the next central bank governor, told parliament.