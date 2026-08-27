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BOJ deputy governor Himino calls for 'timely' rate hike
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BOJ deputy governor Himino calls for 'timely' rate hike

BOJ deputy governor Himino calls for 'timely' rate hike

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan, June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

27 Aug 2026 10:02AM
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URAWA, Japan, Aug 27 : Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said on Thursday raising interest rates in a timely manner will help avoid a spike in inflation that would require abrupt rate hikes in the future.

"If underlying inflation deviates above our 2 per cent target, that would have an adverse impact on the economy. We should pay greater attention to upside risks to prices than in the past," Himino said in a speech to business leaders.

"In-depth deliberations should be held at each monetary policy meeting with these perspectives in mind," he said.

Source: Reuters
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