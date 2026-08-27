BOJ deputy governor Himino calls for 'timely' rate hike

URAWA, Japan, Aug 27 : Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said on Thursday raising interest rates in a timely manner will help avoid a spike in inflation that would require abrupt rate hikes in the future.

"If underlying inflation deviates above our 2 per cent target, that would have an adverse impact on the economy. We should pay greater attention to upside risks to prices than in the past," Himino said in a speech to business leaders.

"In-depth deliberations should be held at each monetary policy meeting with these perspectives in mind," he said.