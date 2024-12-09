BOJ Deputy Governor Himino to deliver speech Jan. 14

Logo
Business

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan, June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

09 Dec 2024 03:10PM
TOKYO : Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino will deliver a speech and hold a news conference in the eastern Japan city of Yokohama on Jan. 14, the central bank said on Monday.

The event will precede the BOJ's policy-setting meeting on Jan. 23-24, when some analysts expect the central bank to raise interest rates - if such a move does not come at this month's meeting on Dec. 18-19.

A former head of Japan's bank regulator and one of the BOJ's two deputy governors, Himino is considered as among those on the board more hawkish on monetary policy.

Himino will deliver a speech to business leaders in Yokohama at 10:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) and hold a news conference from 2:00-2:30 p.m. (0500-0530 GMT).

BOJ board members, including the two deputies, travel outside of Tokyo and deliver speeches roughly twice a year. The events are closely watched by markets for clues on the BOJ's policy stance and the timing of its next interest rate shift.

Source: Reuters

