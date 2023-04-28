Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ to discuss revising forward guidance on policy path - Nikkei
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ to discuss revising forward guidance on policy path - Nikkei

BOJ to discuss revising forward guidance on policy path - Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of the bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, April 7, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

28 Apr 2023 09:53AM (Updated: 28 Apr 2023 09:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan will discuss revising its forward guidance on its future policy path and conduct an examination of its past monetary easing steps, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The central bank is likely to forgo modifying its yield curve control (YCC) policy at the two-day policy meeting concluding on Friday, the newspaper said without citing sources.

In the examination, the BOJ will seek to clarify the effectiveness and side effects of its monetary easing steps, and make use of the findings in future policy conduct, the Nikkei said.

At Friday's policy meeting, the nine-member board will discuss the length and method of the examination, which could last for about a year and analyse several monetary easing steps, the paper said.

The BOJ will also consider modifying its forward guidance that pledges to take additional monetary easing steps as needed with an eye on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.