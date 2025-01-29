BOJ discussed neutral rate estimate at December meeting, minutes show

TOKYO :Bank of Japan board members discussed how the central bank should use estimates on the economy's neutral interest rate in guiding policy, with one saying the BOJ's policy rate was still far from that level, minutes of their December meeting showed.

Another member questioned whether it was appropriate to use estimates based on data from Japan's prolonged period of deflation, according to the minutes released on Wednesday.

"If the policy rate approached the neutral rate, the BOJ would need to slow the pace of rate hikes to carefully examine how the economy and prices would respond," the minutes quoted one member as saying.

"At this point, however, the policy rate was still far from neutral. It's therefore desirable to raise rates in a timely manner," the member was quoted as saying.

The remarks highlight intensifying debate within the BOJ on how far the central bank should eventually push up borrowing costs, as inflation remains above its 2 per cent target for nearly three years and wage hikes broaden due to labour shortages.

The BOJ kept interest rates steady at the Dec. 18-19 meeting on the view it needed more time to scrutinise wage developments and U.S. economic policy. It raised rates to 0.5 per cent from 0.25 per cent in a subsequent meeting in January.