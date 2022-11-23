Logo
Business

BOJ to conduct digital yen trial with Japan's 3 megabanks, others - Nikkei
Business

BOJ to conduct digital yen trial with Japan's 3 megabanks, others - Nikkei

BOJ to conduct digital yen trial with Japan's 3 megabanks, others - Nikkei
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
BOJ to conduct digital yen trial with Japan's 3 megabanks, others - Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at a mobile phone in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
23 Nov 2022 06:48PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 08:15PM)
TOKYO : The Bank of Japan will start a trial with an eye on launching a digital yen with Japan's three megabanks and regional banks next spring, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

The central bank could decide in 2026 whether to issue a digital currency after verifying issues for two years, such as whether there are problems with deposits and withdrawals from bank accounts, Nikkei said.

A spokesperson for the BOJ was not immediately available to comment on Wednesday, a public holiday in Japan.

The move was widely expected. It will likely come after the BOJ wraps up a second phase of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) experiment that started in April, and which will last about a year.

The BOJ will collaborate with participating banks in the trial from next spring to check whether CBDCs can be transferred between accounts, the Nikkei reported.

The trial will also test whether functions still work at times when the internet goes down, such as during a power outage, the newspaper added.

While the BOJ has not made any decision yet on whether to issue its own digital currency, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in May that providing a retail CBDC could be an option to secure a seamless and safe infrastructure in Japan.

Kuroda also called at a seminar at that time for increased efforts by global policymakers to contain risks that may emerge from the wider use of private digital currencies.

Source: Reuters

