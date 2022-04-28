Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference

BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

28 Apr 2022 03:16PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 03:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Bank of Japan on Thursday doubled down on its commitment to maintain its massive stimulus programme and a pledge to keep interest rates ultra-low, triggering a fresh sell-off in the yen and sending government bonds rallying.

Reinforcing its resolve to support a fragile economy even as sharp rises in raw material costs push up inflation, the BOJ also said it will offer to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year government bonds to defend an implicit 0.25 per cent cap around its zero target every market day.

The BOJ's commitment to its zero-rate programme puts it at odds with major economies that are shifting towards tighter monetary policy, although inflation in Japan is expected to creep up towards the central bank's 2 per cent target.

Following are excerpts from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comments at his post-meeting news conference, which was conducted in Japanese, as translated by Reuters:

THE YEN'S DECLINE

"It's desirable for currencies to move stably in a way that reflects economic fundamentals. The kind of rapid moves seen in a short period of time heightens uncertainty for companies and makes it difficult for them to set business plans."

"We haven't changed our view that a weak yen is positive for Japan's economy as a whole. But it's also true that excessive currency volatility would heighten uncertainty for companies ... and would be unfavourable for the economy."

PRICE OUTLOOK AND MONETARY POLICY

"When excluding energy and volatile food prices, consumer inflation will likely gradually accelerate and hit 1.5 per cent in fiscal 2024. But that's still below our 2 per cent target. When including energy, our core consumer inflation forecast is for a 1.1 per cent gain in fiscal 2024. I don't think we'll see a stage where we can seek an exit from our easy monetary policy."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us