BOJ governor says no preset ideas on monetary policy judgement
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda attends a press conference after a BOJ policy meeting in Tokyo, Japan, May 1, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

03 Jun 2025 09:37AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2025 10:01AM)
TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Tuesday said it is important to make policy judgements without any preset ideas as uncertainty over global tariff policies remain extremely high.

"We'll continue to raise interest rates depending on improvement in economic and price situations if the economy and prices move in line with our forecasts," Ueda told parliament.

"But it's important to closely monitor domestic and overseas economic, price and financial markets developments and judge without any preset ideas, as uncertainties over trade policies of each country remain extremely high," he said.

Source: Reuters
