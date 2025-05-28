Logo
Business

BOJ governor says swings in super-long yields could impact shorter durations
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda attends a press conference after a BOJ policy meeting in Tokyo, Japan, May 1, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

28 May 2025 08:49AM
TOKYO :Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday that large swings in super-long government bond yields could affect yields on shorter-term bonds.

"Our research has shown that changes in short- and medium-term interest rates have larger impacts on economic activities than super-long yields due to a larger weight of debt held by companies and households in those durations," Ueda told parliament.

"But we will bear in mind that large swings in super-long yields could affect long-term bond yields as well as those on short and medium-term bonds. We'll carefully watch market developments and their impact on the economy," he said.

Source: Reuters
