BOJ Governor Ueda's comments at news conference

The Bank of Japan held interest rates steady on Wednesday, as expected, as policymakers opted to spend more time gauging the impact of potential higher U.S. tariffs on the export-dependent economy.

This decision came amid concerns about a global slowdown driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy, which overshadowed wage and price data indicating Japan's progress toward sustainably achieving the BOJ's 2 per cent inflation target.

Following are excerpts from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's comments at his post-meeting news conference, which was conducted in Japanese, as translated by Reuters:

TRUMP'S TRADE POLICY

"Tariffs could directly affect the economy and inflation. They also affect sentiment and confidence such as through market moves. We need to look comprehensively at such impact."

GLOBAL ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY

"Overseas uncertainty has heightened sharply lately, while there are other factors that could become clearer down the road. It's hard to quantify the risk. But we could take into account some elements (of the impact of U.S. tariffs) in our April quarterly report."

WAGE-INFLATION CYCLE ON TRACK

"On the domestic wage-inflation cycle, it's on track. Last week's wage negotiations outcome was somewhat stronger than expected. Some board members called for the need to be mindful of upside price risks. So we need to be mindful of both (downside growth and upside price) risks."

U.S. TRADE POLICY

"In the past month or so, there have been rapid changes in the scope and speed of U.S. tariffs. However, there are aspects we may not know even beyond April, so uncertainty remains high. We will scrutinise how the U.S. trade policy unfolds, how it affects the U.S. and other global economies, and how that all impacts Japan's economic and price outlook."

THE BOJ'S ETF HOLDINGS

"We would like to spend more time and reach an appropriate decision."

RATE HIKES POSSIBLE IF ECONOMY AND PRICES ALIGN

"If the economy and prices move in line with our forecast, we will continue to raise our policy rate and adjust the degree of monetary support as current real interest rates are very low."

RISING FOOD PRICES MAY IMPACT INFLATION, STILL BELOW 2 per cent

"Various food prices, including the price of rice, are increasing. While this is largely due to weather and other factors, they could affect underlying inflation through household sentiment and inflation expectations. We need to be mindful of such side effects on underlying inflation. There's no change to our view that while underlying inflation is gradually heightening, it remain below 2 per cent." WAGE HIKES

"This year's wage negotiations so far have shown wage hikes not just among big firms, but smaller firms. It shows wage gains are broadening. This is roughly in line with our projection in January ... we will look not just at wages, but the economy, prices and risks in deciding policy."