BOJ Governor Ueda's comments at news conference

Oct 30 : The Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady on Friday, but declared victory in a nearly 14-year battle to hit its price target and signalled vigilance against inflation risks, suggesting the next rate hike could be as soon as December.

With underlying inflation roughly hitting the BOJ's 2 per cent target, the central bank must focus on anchoring it around that level, it said, stressing anew that its policy has entered a new, more hawkish phase open to raising rates once every few months.

Following are excerpts from Governor Kazuo Ueda's comments at his post-meeting news conference, which was conducted in Japanese, as translated by Reuters:

ON KEEPING RATES STEADY:

"We saw the need to scrutinise a bit more economic and price risks, as well as financial conditions. But underlying inflation has reached levels consistent with our price target. Financial conditions remain accommodative. There are various upside risks. We must therefore be vigilant to the risk of inflation overshooting our target."

UNDERLYING INFLATION:

"We will look at various indicators but more importantly, what kind of mechanism is behind price moves. We will focus particularly on whether medium- and long-term inflation expectations are anchored around our target."

SUSTAINABLY ACHIEVING PRICE TARGET:

"Our goal is to sustainably and stably achieve our price target. In that sense, we haven't reached our goal yet. It's important to anchor underlying inflation around our target. That doesn't mean we will just sit and wait. We will adjust monetary policy as appropriate so that underlying inflation becomes anchored around 2 per cent."

UPSIDE RISKS:

"There are still upside price risks we cannot ignore. But I won't say the risks have increased sharply from, say, one month ago."