Business

BOJ to host third workshop on Japan's price trends in November, focus on wages

FILE PHOTO: Exterior of Bank of Japan's headquarter is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

07 Oct 2022 03:31PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2022 03:31PM)
TOKYO : The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Friday it will host the third session of its workshop series to analyse the country's price moves during the pandemic on Nov. 25.

Japan's wage formation mechanism is the subject of the November session, where BOJ executive directors Masaaki Kaizuka and Shinichi Uchida will be giving speeches to participants including BOJ staff and university professors, the central bank's monetary affairs division said in a statement.

The first two sessions of the workshop were held in March and May.

Source: Reuters

