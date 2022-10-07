BOJ to host third workshop on Japan's price trends in November, focus on wages

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Friday it will host the third session of its workshop series to analyse the country's price moves during the pandemic on Nov. 25.

Japan's wage formation mechanism is the subject of the November session, where BOJ executive directors Masaaki Kaizuka and Shinichi Uchida will be giving speeches to participants including BOJ staff and university professors, the central bank's monetary affairs division said in a statement.

The first two sessions of the workshop were held in March and May.