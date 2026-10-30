BOJ keeps interest rates steady, signals further rate hikes

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady on Friday (Oct 30), but revised up its inflation forecast and stressed anew its readiness to continue pushing up borrowing costs to forestall mounting inflation risks.

At a two-day meeting that ended on Friday, the central bank decided to maintain its short-term policy target at 1.25 per cent by an 8-1 vote. Board member Hajime Takata dissented to the decision, instead calling for a 1.5 per cent hike.

Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a news conference at 3.30pm to explain the policy decision.