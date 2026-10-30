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BOJ keeps interest rates steady, signals further rate hikes
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Business

BOJ keeps interest rates steady, signals further rate hikes

BOJ keeps interest rates steady, signals further rate hikes

A man walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 26, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

30 Oct 2026 11:17AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2026 11:37AM)
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TOKYO: The Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady on Friday (Oct 30), but revised up its inflation forecast and stressed anew its readiness to continue pushing up borrowing costs to forestall mounting inflation risks.

At a two-day meeting that ended on Friday, the central bank decided to maintain its short-term policy target at 1.25 per cent by an 8-1 vote. Board member Hajime Takata dissented to the decision, instead calling for a 1.5 per cent hike.

Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a news conference at 3.30pm to explain the policy decision.

Source: Reuters/ec

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