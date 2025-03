TOKYO : The Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady on Wednesday, underscoring policymakers' preference to spend more time gauging how mounting global economic risks from higher U.S. tariffs could affect Japan's fragile recovery.

As widely expected, the board decided to keep the BOJ's short-term policy rate unchanged at 0.5 per cent by a unanimous vote.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is expected to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.