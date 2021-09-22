Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on exports and output
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on exports and output

BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on exports and output

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

22 Sep 2021 11:04AM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 11:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday but offered a bleaker view on exports and factory output, as Asian factory shutdowns caused supply-chain disruptions for some manufacturers.

As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1per cent and that for 10-year government bond yields around 0per cent.

"Exports and factory output continue to increase, although they are partly affected by supply constraints," the central bank said in a statement announcing its policy decision.

In July, the BOJ said exports and output continue to increase steadily.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us