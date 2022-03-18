Logo
Business

BOJ keeps policy steady, warns of uncertainty over Ukraine crisis fallout
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

18 Mar 2022 11:04AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 11:14AM)
TOKYO : The Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus on Friday and warned of "very high uncertainty" over the economic fallout from the Ukraine crisis, signalling its resolve to keep monetary policy ultra-loose for the time being.

As widely expected, the central bank kept unchanged its short-term interest rate target at -0.1per cent and a pledge to guide the 10-year government bond yield around 0per cent. The decision was made by a 8-1 vote.

"Japan's economy is picking up as a trend," though the central bank must be vigilant to the fallout from the war in Ukraine, which is destabilising markets and sharply pushing up raw material costs, the BOJ said in a statement.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

