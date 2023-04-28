Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ keeps ultra-low rates, decides to conduct policy review
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ keeps ultra-low rates, decides to conduct policy review

BOJ keeps ultra-low rates, decides to conduct policy review

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

28 Apr 2023 12:22PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2023 12:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Friday kept monetary settings unchanged but revamped its guidance on the future path of policy, and decided to conduct a "broad-perspective" review of its monetary policy.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept intact its short-term interest rate target at -0.1 per cent and that for the 10-year bond yield around 0 per cent at the two-day meeting that ended on Friday.

But it modified its forward guidance by removing reference on the need to guard against risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, and to keep interest rates at "current or lower levels."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.