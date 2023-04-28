BOJ keeps ultra-low rates, decides to conduct policy review

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Friday kept monetary settings unchanged but revamped its guidance on the future path of policy, and decided to conduct a "broad-perspective" review of its monetary policy.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept intact its short-term interest rate target at -0.1 per cent and that for the 10-year bond yield around 0 per cent at the two-day meeting that ended on Friday.

But it modified its forward guidance by removing reference on the need to guard against risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, and to keep interest rates at "current or lower levels."