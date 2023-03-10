Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ keeps yield cap, ultra-low rates steady at Kuroda's last meeting
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ keeps yield cap, ultra-low rates steady at Kuroda's last meeting

BOJ keeps yield cap, ultra-low rates steady at Kuroda's last meeting

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

10 Mar 2023 10:40AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2023 10:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Friday maintained ultra-low interest rates and made no tweaks to yield curve control (YCC), keeping its options open ahead of a leadership transition in April.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept intact its short-term interest rate target at -0.1 per cent and that for the 10-year bond yield around 0 per cent at the two-day meeting that ended on Friday.

The BOJ also made no changes to YCC, including a 0.5 per cent cap set for the 10-year yield target, despite criticism in the market that its heavy-handed intervention to defend the ceiling was distorting the shape of the yield curve.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is expected to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision. Friday's meeting was the last one he chaired before his second, five-year term ends on April 8.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.