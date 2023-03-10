BOJ keeps yield cap, ultra-low rates steady at Kuroda's last meeting

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Friday maintained ultra-low interest rates and made no tweaks to yield curve control (YCC), keeping its options open ahead of a leadership transition in April.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept intact its short-term interest rate target at -0.1 per cent and that for the 10-year bond yield around 0 per cent at the two-day meeting that ended on Friday.

The BOJ also made no changes to YCC, including a 0.5 per cent cap set for the 10-year yield target, despite criticism in the market that its heavy-handed intervention to defend the ceiling was distorting the shape of the yield curve.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is expected to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision. Friday's meeting was the last one he chaired before his second, five-year term ends on April 8.