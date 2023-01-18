Logo
Business

BOJ keeps yield control policy unchanged
Business

BOJ keeps yield control policy unchanged

BOJ keeps yield control policy unchanged

Visitors are seen at the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

18 Jan 2023 10:46AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 10:46AM)
TOKYO : The Bank of Japan on Wednesday maintained ultra-low interest rates, including its 0.5 per cent cap for the 10-year bond yield, defying market expectations it would phase out its massive stimulus programme in the wake of rising inflationary pressure.

At a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ kept intact its yield curve control (YCC) targets, set at -0.1 per cent for short-term interest rates and around 0 per cent for the 10-year yield, by a unanimous vote.

The central bank also made no change to its guidance that allows the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points either side of its 0 per cent target.

The decision follows the BOJ's surprise move last month to double the yield band, a tweak that analysts say has failed to correct market distortions caused by its heavy bond buying.

Source: Reuters

