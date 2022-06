TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will appear in the upper house of parliament on Tuesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) to give a semi-annual report on monetary policy before lawmakers, parliament sources told Reuters.

Kuroda will answer questions for about 2-1/2 hours from ruling and opposition lawmakers following his report, the sources said on Thursday, requesting anonymity because the information is not public.