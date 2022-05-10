Logo
BOJ Kuroda calls for more efforts to curb digital currency risks
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

10 May 2022 04:13PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 04:13PM)
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda called on Tuesday for accelerated efforts by global policymakers to curb risks that may emerge from the wider use of private digital currencies.

"If the existing regulatory framework is left unchanged, private digital assets could cause greater risks going forward," such as them being used for illicit purposes or to bypass capital controls, Kuroda said.

Kuroda made the remarks in a conference held in Zurich hosted by the International Monetary Fund and the Swiss National Bank, which was broadcast live on the internet.

Source: Reuters

