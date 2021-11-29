BOJ Kuroda highlights need to fund transition toward greener operations

TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday it was important to provide financing to industries that require a long period to transition toward greener operations.

"Although responding to climate change is an urgent priority, the completion of full decarbonization will take considerable time," Kuroda said a speech delivered to the Paris Europlace online forum.

"In promoting decarbonization of the economy as a whole, it is important to provide stable support for structural change in sectors and industries where decarbonization will be difficult to achieve in a short period of time," he said.

