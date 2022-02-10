Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ's Kuroda says not debating exit from easy policy: Mainichi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ's Kuroda says not debating exit from easy policy: Mainichi

BOJ's Kuroda says not debating exit from easy policy: Mainichi

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 19, 2019. (File photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

10 Feb 2022 02:13PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 03:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan's central bank is not debating an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said and will not do so during the rest of his term through April 2023, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Thursday (Feb 10).

"As long as our current price projection lives, there's no chance we will debate (an exit policy)," the paper quoted Kuroda as saying in an interview.

"We're not engaging in any debate of an exit. Doing so is inappropriate given Japan's price developments."

While rising fuel costs are pushing up wholesale prices, the chance of Japan's consumer inflation accelerating sharply was "very small" as households have yet to become tolerant of price hikes, Kuroda said.

"The key would be wage growth," he added, arguing that steady increases in wages would be crucial for consumer inflation to sustainably head toward the Bank of Japan's 2 per cent target.

"Japan's economic recovery is slower than that of the United States and European countries, and (consumer) inflation is just 0.5 per cent," Kuroda was quoted as saying.

"As such, there's no need to scale back monetary stimulus or shift toward policy tightening. Doing so is unlikely," he added.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield hit a six-year high of 0.225 per cent on Thursday, creeping near the implicit 0.25 per cent cap the BOJ sets around its 0 per cent target, on speculation the BOJ could follow in the footsteps of other central banks and start dialing back its massive monetary stimulus.

Related:

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us