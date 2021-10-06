Logo
BOJ Kuroda says Japan's economy picking up on export strength
Business

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

06 Oct 2021 10:29AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2021 10:25AM)
TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the economy has picked up, led by exports and the manufacturing sector, although the retail sector's recovery has been slower than that in the United States.

"If Japan can simultaneously protect public health and improve consumption activities through the use of vaccination certificates, for example, the economic recovery trend is very likely to become more pronounced," Kuroda said in a speech at an online meeting of the Japan-U.S. Business Conference.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)

Source: Reuters

