BOJ Kuroda vows to keep ultra-easy policy in wake of ECB's hawkish shift

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan must keep monetary policy ultra-loose as inflation remains well below that of other economies, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, brushing aside the view it could follow in the footsteps of more hawkish US and European peers.

Mounting inflation risks have prompted central banks across the globe, including the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, to withdraw crisis-mode stimulus measures and raise interest rates.

Inflation remains subdued in Japan due to a delay in the economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, and the public's sticky deflationary mindset where households and firms act on the assumption that prices won't rise much, Kuroda said.

"In Japan, nominal wages haven't risen much. It's hard to see inflation sustainably reach our 2 per cent target unless wages rise in tandem with prices," Kuroda told parliament on Friday.

"It's important to maintain powerful monetary easing to support the economy, and help generate steady wage and price growth," he said.