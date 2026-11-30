TOKYO, Nov 30 : The Bank of Japan is likely to raise interest rates in December barring a severe stock market pullback and could push borrowing costs as high as 2.25 per cent next year, the central bank's former executive Eiji Maeda told Reuters.

Maeda's comments underscore growing expectations that the BOJ will press ahead with rate hikes despite recent turbulence in global technology stocks, as persistent inflation driven by higher energy costs and a weak yen keeps pressure on policymakers to normalise ultra-loose monetary settings.

The recent AI-led market rout represents a healthy correction from unsustainable gains in tech stocks and is unlikely to tip Japan into a recession, allowing the central bank to maintain its focus on combating inflationary risks, Maeda said.

With the prolonged Middle East conflict keeping import costs for fuel and naphtha elevated, Japan is likely to see inflation exceed the BOJ's 2 per cent target for some time, he said.

"Underlying inflation may be somewhat higher than what the BOJ projects. Financial conditions remain loose, so there's a significant risk of underlying inflation overshooting the BOJ's target," Maeda said in an interview on Friday.

"Unless the market correction deepens substantially, there's a strong chance the BOJ will raise rates in December," said Maeda, who retains close contact with incumbent policymakers.

After the projected December rate increase to 1.5 per cent, the BOJ could proceed with another hike to 1.75 per cent in March, when there is more clarity on next year's wage outlook, he said.

The BOJ raised rates to 1.25 per cent in September after delivering a hike in June — a shorter interval than the roughly twice-a-year hikes seen in 2024 and 2025.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to raise rates to 1.5 per cent in December and to 1.75 per cent by end-March. Many see the terminal rate at around 1.75 per cent or 2.0 per cent.

BOJ officials have offered few clues on how far they could eventually raise rates with the board divided on how close the policy rate is to levels deemed neutral to the economy.

The BOJ estimate Japan's nominal neutral rate, or the level that neither overheats nor cools growth, at between 1.1 per cent and 2.5 per cent. But like many central banks, the BOJ has been deliberately vague about where the rate sits in practice, as it cannot be observed and estimates vary depending on models used.

Maeda said he projects Japan's neutral rate at around 1.75 per cent to 2.0 per cent. "With inflation trending upward, the terminal rate may be somewhat above neutral," he said, predicting the BOJ will raise its policy rate to 2.0 per cent or 2.25 per cent next year.

Maeda, currently head of domestic think tank Chibagin Research Institute, oversaw the BOJ's monetary policy drafting as its executive director until 2020.