Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ must avoid premature monetary tightening, says dep gov Wakatabe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ must avoid premature monetary tightening, says dep gov Wakatabe

BOJ must avoid premature monetary tightening, says dep gov Wakatabe

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Governor at the Bank of Japan, Masazumi Wakatabe speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin, Ireland February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

01 Sep 2021 10:04AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 10:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Wednesday the central bank must not withdraw monetary stimulus prematurely even if rising raw material costs push up inflation.

An advocate of aggressive monetary easing, Wakatabe also said the BOJ would not shift away from its ultra-loose policy even if the U.S. Federal Reserve enters a tightening cycle.

Unless accompanied by strong domestic demand, cost-push inflation alone will not generate a sustained pick-up in prices toward the central bank's 2per cent target, he said.

"It's crucial to avoid tightening easy monetary conditions prematurely by looking just at near-term moves in the core consumer price index," Wakatabe said in a speech at an online meeting with business leaders from Hiroshima, western Japan.

Wakatabe said Japan's economy was likely to continue recovering with strength in corporate activity offsetting the weakness in private consumption.

The focus would be on whether households and companies start tapping their huge savings and start spending once the pandemic's impact dissipates, he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us