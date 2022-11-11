Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ must phase out yield cap, negative rate - govt panel member Okina
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ must phase out yield cap, negative rate - govt panel member Okina

BOJ must phase out yield cap, negative rate - govt panel member Okina

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

11 Nov 2022 04:07PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 04:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan (BOJ) must redefine its inflation target and phase out a radical yield-cap policy to mitigate mounting costs of prolonged monetary easing, Yuri Okina, a member of a key government panel and possible future BOJ executive, said on Friday.

The BOJ remains an outlier in a global a wave of central banks tightening monetary policy by maintaining yield curve control (YCC), a policy under which it guides short-term interest rates at -0.1 per cent and caps the 10-year bond yield around 0 per cent.

The negative short-term rate and the BOJ's relentless defense of its yield cap have drawn criticism for distorting the shape of the yield curve and crushing commercial banks' margins.

"Given the strong side-effects, the BOJ must review its current policy when the appropriate time comes" by tweaking both the negative rate target and the 10-year yield cap, Okina told Reuters in an interview.

"While interest rates need to stay low for the time being, the BOJ must head toward policy normalisation in the long run," said Okina, who is seen as among candidates to join the central bank's leadership when the posts of governor and two deputy governors open up next year.

The BOJ must also re-define its 2 per cent inflation target as a long-term goal with some leeway, instead of the current "rigid" definition that could force it to keep ultra-low rates for longer than desirable, she said.

"The 2 per cent inflation target shouldn't be considered a binding rule that prevents the BOJ from tweaking monetary policy even when it needs to," said Okina, a former central bank official.

Annual core consumer inflation exceeded the BOJ's 2 per cent target for sixth straight month in September as the weak yen, driven in part by the central bank's low-rate policy, pushed up imported goods prices and households' cost of living.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly said the central bank must hold off from adjusting YCC until its 2 per cent inflation target is sustainably achieved and accompanied by wage rises.

While adjustment to YCC may not happen during what is left of Kuroda's term as governor, which will end in April, the BOJ should not wait too long in moving towards an exit, Okina said.

"Making structural changes to raise wages will take a long time. The BOJ shouldn't wait that long" in normalising policy, said Okina, who is currently a member of a government panel debating Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's growth strategies.

She is also the head of private think tank Japan Research Institute.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.