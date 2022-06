TOKYO : The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Wednesday it will offer to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) with seven years left until maturity at 0.25 per cent for two days until Friday.

The BOJ said it offered to buy an unlimited amount of the no. 356 10-year JGB note, which has seven years left until maturity, on June 16 and 17.