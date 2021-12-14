Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ offers to pump US$62 billion to counter rise in short-term rates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ offers to pump US$62 billion to counter rise in short-term rates

BOJ offers to pump US$62 billion to counter rise in short-term rates

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

14 Dec 2021 09:29AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2021 09:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan on Tuesday offered to pump US$62 billion into markets through temporary government bond purchases to counter a recent rise in short-term interest rates.

Under the offer, the central bank would buy bonds worth 7 trillion yen (US$62 billion) with an arrangement to sell them back to inject funds for a period between Dec. 15-16.

It was the second straight day the BOJ made such an offer as short-term rates crept up on increased fund demand ahead of the year-end. On Monday, the BOJ injected 1 trillion yen in the first such operation conducted in nearly two years.

(US$1 = 113.5800 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us